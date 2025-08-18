Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Fort Bliss Baby and Family Expo

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The 2025 Fort Bliss Baby and Family Expo was held August 13 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, where Soldiers and their families find resources such as lactation experts, medical panels and health and fitness information. Staff Sgt. Jasmine Bryant, the 1st Armored Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company's Pregnancy and Postpartum Training Program coordinator, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack to discuss why this expo is vital to U.S. Army readiness and war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 17:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974117
    VIRIN: 250813-A-PT036-6177
    PIN: 458796
    Filename: DOD_111241238
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

