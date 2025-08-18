video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2025 Fort Bliss Baby and Family Expo was held August 13 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, where Soldiers and their families find resources such as lactation experts, medical panels and health and fitness information. Staff Sgt. Jasmine Bryant, the 1st Armored Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company's Pregnancy and Postpartum Training Program coordinator, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack to discuss why this expo is vital to U.S. Army readiness and war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)