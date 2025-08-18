1st Cavalry Division tests terrestrial layer system manpack

U.S. Army Trooper Spc. Michael Hierro, Pfc. Ryan Ladd, Spc. Jonathan Shedd, and Spc. Andrew Lowenberg, assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a training exercise to evaluate the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack at Fort Hood, Texas, on August 14, 2025. During the exercise, the Troopers maneuvered through a condensed field environment to operate the TLS-Manpack, using its signal intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities to locate strategically placed targets.
