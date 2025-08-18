Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division tests terrestrial layer system manpack

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zelika Stewart 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Trooper Spc. Michael Hierro, Pfc. Ryan Ladd, Spc. Jonathan Shedd, and Spc. Andrew Lowenberg, assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a training exercise to evaluate the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack at Fort Hood, Texas, on August 14, 2025. During the exercise, the Troopers maneuvered through a condensed field environment to operate the TLS-Manpack, using its signal intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities to locate strategically placed targets.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974109
    VIRIN: 250814-A-RX489-4421
    Filename: DOD_111241176
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division tests terrestrial layer system manpack, by SGT Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Team
    electronic warfare
    TLS-Manpack
    Terrestrial Layer System

