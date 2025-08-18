1st Cavalry Division tests terrestrial layer system manpack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Trooper Spc. Michael Hierro, Pfc. Ryan Ladd, Spc. Jonathan Shedd, and Spc. Andrew Lowenberg, assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a training exercise to evaluate the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack at Fort Hood, Texas, on August 14, 2025. During the exercise, the Troopers maneuvered through a condensed field environment to operate the TLS-Manpack, using its signal intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities to locate strategically placed targets.