    75th FA BDE CS Chamber Training

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE), Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, conduct CS gas chamber training to maintain unit readiness in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 14, 2025. 75th FA BDE lethality is founded on the technical and tactical mastery of organizational core competencies, bound together with trust, and is ready to dominate any adversary as members of the III Corps, Army, Joint, and Combined Team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974105
    VIRIN: 250814-A-MC970-3063
    PIN: 306325
    Filename: DOD_111241059
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

