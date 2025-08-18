75th FA BDE CS Chamber Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FA BDE), Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, conduct CS gas chamber training to maintain unit readiness in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 14, 2025. 75th FA BDE lethality is founded on the technical and tactical mastery of organizational core competencies, bound together with trust, and is ready to dominate any adversary as members of the III Corps, Army, Joint, and Combined Team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)