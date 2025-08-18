Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP TOCCOA - CURRAHEE

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), completed a company run up Currahee Mountain and conducted a change of responsibility ceremony on top of Currahee Mountain, Camp Toccoa, Georgia., August 16, 2025. The company honored National Airborne Day, recognizing the history and sacrifice of the Paratroopers that came before them. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:28
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US

