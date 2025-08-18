CAMP TOCCOA - CURRAHEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), completed a company run up Currahee Mountain and conducted a change of responsibility ceremony on top of Currahee Mountain, Camp Toccoa, Georgia., August 16, 2025. The company honored National Airborne Day, recognizing the history and sacrifice of the Paratroopers that came before them. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)