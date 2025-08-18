U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), completed a company run up Currahee Mountain and conducted a change of responsibility ceremony on top of Currahee Mountain, Camp Toccoa, Georgia., August 16, 2025. The company honored National Airborne Day, recognizing the history and sacrifice of the Paratroopers that came before them. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974103
|VIRIN:
|081625-A-BZ540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111241023
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CAMP TOCCOA - CURRAHEE, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
