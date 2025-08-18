Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Armed Forces Visit Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 participants and Colombian Armed Forces Sergeants Major Academy students receive a simulated U.S. Marine Corps recruit experience from U.S. and Colombian drill instructors at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974099
    VIRIN: 250818-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111240991
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Colombian Armed Forces Visit Parris Island, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PISAJ21, MCRDPI, Drill Instructor, PI, Parris Island, Colombian Millitary

