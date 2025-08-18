Colombian Armed Forces Visit Parris Island

Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 participants and Colombian Armed Forces Sergeants Major Academy students receive a simulated U.S. Marine Corps recruit experience from U.S. and Colombian drill instructors at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:21
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
