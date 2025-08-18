B-roll footage of the F-35A Demonstration Team at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8–10, 2025. The footage highlights the team’s precision, skill, and aircraft capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974097
|VIRIN:
|250810-F-KY209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111240957
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team Abbotsford International Airshow B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.