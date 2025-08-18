Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team Abbotsford International Airshow B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    08.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    B-roll footage of the F-35A Demonstration Team at the Abbotsford International Airshow in British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8–10, 2025. The footage highlights the team’s precision, skill, and aircraft capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974097
    VIRIN: 250810-F-KY209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111240957
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team Abbotsford International Airshow B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    Broll
    Demonstration
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download