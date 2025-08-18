Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-2 Formation Flight

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Members of training squadron VT-2 "Doerbirds" perform a formation exercise during a cross-country flight to Athens, Georgia on August 16, 2025.
    Video by Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Scarfo.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974094
    VIRIN: 250816-N-WT298-1003
    Filename: DOD_111240871
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VT-2 Formation Flight, by ENS Sarah Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VT-2, FlyNavy, CNATRA, Flight, Aviation, Texan

