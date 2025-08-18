Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Operations Group War Day broll

    ITALY

    08.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Footage during the Operations Group War Day exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 7, 2025. This exercise trained various components across the 31st Fighter Wing for major combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974091
    VIRIN: 250807-F-SH233-6692
    Filename: DOD_111240777
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

