Footage during the Operations Group War Day exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 7, 2025. This exercise trained various components across the 31st Fighter Wing for major combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974091
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-SH233-6692
|Filename:
|DOD_111240777
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 31st Operations Group War Day broll, by A1C Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
