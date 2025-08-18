Oklahoma City Comets Military Appreciation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this special night in Oklahoma City, the Comets took the field for more than just baseball — they played for the heroes who wear the uniform. Military Appreciation Night was filled with powerful moments: the presentation of colors under a golden sunset, the national anthem sung with pride, and the roar of the crowd as service members and their families were honored. Every cheer, every swing, and every salute echoed with gratitude for the men and women who protect our freedom. This is more than a game — this is the Oklahoma City Comets’ tribute to America’s heroes.