    Oklahoma City Comets Military Appreciation

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Mattick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On this special night in Oklahoma City, the Comets took the field for more than just baseball — they played for the heroes who wear the uniform. Military Appreciation Night was filled with powerful moments: the presentation of colors under a golden sunset, the national anthem sung with pride, and the roar of the crowd as service members and their families were honored. Every cheer, every swing, and every salute echoed with gratitude for the men and women who protect our freedom. This is more than a game — this is the Oklahoma City Comets’ tribute to America’s heroes.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974085
    VIRIN: 250815-A-XJ119-2336
    Filename: DOD_111240694
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Military Appreciation Event

