On this special night in Oklahoma City, the Comets took the field for more than just baseball — they played for the heroes who wear the uniform. Military Appreciation Night was filled with powerful moments: the presentation of colors under a golden sunset, the national anthem sung with pride, and the roar of the crowd as service members and their families were honored. Every cheer, every swing, and every salute echoed with gratitude for the men and women who protect our freedom. This is more than a game — this is the Oklahoma City Comets’ tribute to America’s heroes.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974085
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-XJ119-2336
|Filename:
|DOD_111240694
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma City Comets Military Appreciation, by SFC Keegan Mattick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.