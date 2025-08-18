First Flight of Hill AFB's "Frankenjet"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES 02.10.2025 Courtesy Video 388th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing conduct a functional check flight of the F-35A Lightning II, known as the “Frankenjet,” at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, January 24, 2025. The aircraft, assembled from the forward fuselage and the aft section of two damaged aircraft, is the first of its kind in the F-35 program. This innovative restoration effort, completed in just over two years at a cost of $11.7 million, saved the Department of Defense an estimated $63 million compared to procuring a new aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)