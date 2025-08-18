First Flight of Hill AFB's "Frankenjet"

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing conduct a functional check flight of the F-35A Lightning II, known as the “Frankenjet,” at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, January 24, 2025. The aircraft, assembled from the forward fuselage and the aft section of two damaged aircraft, is the first of its kind in the F-35 program. This innovative restoration effort, completed in just over two years at a cost of $11.7 million, saved the Department of Defense an estimated $63 million compared to procuring a new aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
02.10.2025
08.19.2025
|Video Productions
|974082
|250210-F-KY209-1001
|DOD_111240545
|00:01:10
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|1
|1
