    First Flight of Hill AFB's "Frankenjet"

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing conduct a functional check flight of the F-35A Lightning II, known as the “Frankenjet,” at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, January 24, 2025. The aircraft, assembled from the forward fuselage and the aft section of two damaged aircraft, is the first of its kind in the F-35 program. This innovative restoration effort, completed in just over two years at a cost of $11.7 million, saved the Department of Defense an estimated $63 million compared to procuring a new aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:30
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

