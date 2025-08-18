Can’t get an appointment soon enough at your military treatment facility? There’s a faster way to get care—right from your phone, tablet, or computer. In this video, RN Shannon Erickson walks you through Doctor on Demand, the TRICARE-covered telehealth platform that connects you to doctors, therapists, and psychiatrists anytime, anywhere.
- Learn how to set up your account in minutes
- Find out where to locate your DoD Benefits Number (DBN)
- See just how quickly you can book a same-day urgent care appointment
Skip the urgent care drive and take control of your health with this easy, step-by-step guide.
Music title "Monomyth 3_The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|08.15.2025
|08.19.2025 12:13
|PSA
|974077
|250815-D-JU906-1002
|DOD_111240392
|00:06:00
|US
|1
|1
