Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doctor on Demand

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Can’t get an appointment soon enough at your military treatment facility? There’s a faster way to get care—right from your phone, tablet, or computer. In this video, RN Shannon Erickson walks you through Doctor on Demand, the TRICARE-covered telehealth platform that connects you to doctors, therapists, and psychiatrists anytime, anywhere.

    - Learn how to set up your account in minutes
    - Find out where to locate your DoD Benefits Number (DBN)
    - See just how quickly you can book a same-day urgent care appointment

    Skip the urgent care drive and take control of your health with this easy, step-by-step guide.

    Music title "Monomyth 3_The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 12:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 974077
    VIRIN: 250815-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_111240392
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    telemedicine
    virtual health
    Tele Health
    virtual health consultation

