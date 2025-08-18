Scott AFB Airmen Train for Elite Phoenix Raven Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 375th Security Forces Squadron complete a pre-Raven course at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 2025. The weeklong training simulated high-threat environments to prepare candidates for the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course, which equips Airmen to protect aircraft and crews in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)