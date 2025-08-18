Scott AFB Airmen Train for Elite Phoenix Raven Course

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 375th Security Forces Squadron complete a pre-Raven course at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 2025. The weeklong training simulated high-threat environments to prepare candidates for the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course, which equips Airmen to protect aircraft and crews in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974075
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-NM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111240363
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
