    Scott AFB Airmen Train for Elite Phoenix Raven Course

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 375th Security Forces Squadron complete a pre-Raven course at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 2025. The weeklong training simulated high-threat environments to prepare candidates for the Phoenix Raven Qualification Course, which equips Airmen to protect aircraft and crews in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 12:11
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Raven
    Scott AFB
    Security Forces (SF)
    training

