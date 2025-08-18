Need Care Now?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Can’t get an appointment soon enough at Irwin Army Community Hospital? There’s a faster way to get care—right from your phone, tablet, or computer. In this video, RN Shannon Erickson walks you through Doctor on Demand, the TRICARE-covered telehealth platform that connects you to doctors, therapists, and psychiatrists anytime, anywhere.



- Learn how to set up your account in minutes

- Find out where to locate your DoD Benefits Number (DBN)

- See just how quickly you can book a same-day urgent care appointment



Skip the urgent care drive and take control of your health with this easy, step-by-step guide.



