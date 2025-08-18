Hurricane Erin Science

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 08.18.2025 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

A U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, drops ocean buoys ahead of Hurricane Erin Aug. 18, 2025 during a mission supporting the Surface Atmosphere Sea Coupling: WAves, Turbulence, Currents, and Hurricanes (SASCWATCH) Project. The squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, is working with the U.S. Navy and partner agencies to collect real-time data on waves, currents, and atmospheric turbulence to improve understanding of how tropical cyclones form and intensify. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)