A U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, drops ocean buoys ahead of Hurricane Erin Aug. 18, 2025 during a mission supporting the Surface Atmosphere Sea Coupling: WAves, Turbulence, Currents, and Hurricanes (SASCWATCH) Project. The squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, is working with the U.S. Navy and partner agencies to collect real-time data on waves, currents, and atmospheric turbulence to improve understanding of how tropical cyclones form and intensify. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974056
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111239950
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Hurricane Erin Science, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.