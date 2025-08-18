Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Erin Science

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, drops ocean buoys ahead of Hurricane Erin Aug. 18, 2025 during a mission supporting the Surface Atmosphere Sea Coupling: WAves, Turbulence, Currents, and Hurricanes (SASCWATCH) Project. The squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, is working with the U.S. Navy and partner agencies to collect real-time data on waves, currents, and atmospheric turbulence to improve understanding of how tropical cyclones form and intensify. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974056
    VIRIN: 250818-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239950
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Erin Science, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Erin

