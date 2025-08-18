video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974055" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officers from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron visually examine the surface of the water during storm flights to gather data where it matters most-at sea level. This data is sent to NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center to improve forecasts. The flight on Aug. 18 into Hurricane Erin with 100 mph surface winds. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)