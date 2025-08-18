Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officers from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron visually examine the surface of the water during storm flights to gather data where it matters most-at sea level. This data is sent to NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center to improve forecasts. The flight on Aug. 18 into Hurricane Erin with 100 mph surface winds. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
