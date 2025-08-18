Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Erin

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officers from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron visually examine the surface of the water during storm flights to gather data where it matters most-at sea level. This data is sent to NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center to improve forecasts. The flight on Aug. 18 into Hurricane Erin with 100 mph surface winds. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974055
    VIRIN: 250818-F-F3652-2001
    Filename: DOD_111239938
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters

