    DCSA - CDSE - Beware Social Media

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - Security Training Directorate (ST)

    While there are many benefits to sharing and communicating through social media, it can also be a big security risk. This video lesson explores the risks associated with social media and why you should be concerned.

