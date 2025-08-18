Explore Rimini, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea in the southern tip of the Po Valley. It is full of history and culture. AFN Vicenza encourages you to Explore Europe and see what all this beautiful beach resort town has to offer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|07.31.2025
|08.19.2025 09:14
|Video Productions
|974050
|250801-A-FG870-8327
|DOD_111239907
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
This work, Explore Europe - Rimini, Italy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
