Explore Europe-Rimini, Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Explore Rimini, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea in the southern tip of the Po Valley. It is full of history and culture. AFN Vicenza encourages you to Explore Europe and see what all this beautiful beach resort town has to offer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)