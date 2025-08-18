Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe-Rimini, Italy

    ITALY

    07.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Explore Rimini, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea in the southern tip of the Po Valley. It is full of history and culture. AFN Vicenza encourages you to Explore Europe and see what all this beautiful beach resort town has to offer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:14
    Location: IT

    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Rimini
    USAG Vicenza (Caserma Ederle)
    PO Valley

