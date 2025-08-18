USAFE-AFAFRICA Band hosts military officers from the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville on Ramstein Air Base, Oct. 14-20, 2024. The formal recording session features “La Marche de Brazzaville,” composed by Congolese Band Officer Lt. Jean Fulgence Malanda and conducted by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Commander, Lt. Col. Rafael F. Toro-Quiñones. The joint force video commemorates Congo-Brazzaville’s 65th Independence Day, strengthens security cooperation and fosters cultural engagement. This marks the first time Republic of Congo military leadership visited the USAFE-AFAFRICA headquarters.
|10.18.2024
Date Posted: 08.19.2025
|Newscasts
|00:02:35
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
