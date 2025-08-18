Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La Marche de Brazzaville

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Conway 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band hosts military officers from the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville on Ramstein Air Base, Oct. 14-20, 2024. The formal recording session features “La Marche de Brazzaville,” composed by Congolese Band Officer Lt. Jean Fulgence Malanda and conducted by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Commander, Lt. Col. Rafael F. Toro-Quiñones. The joint force video commemorates Congo-Brazzaville’s 65th Independence Day, strengthens security cooperation and fosters cultural engagement. This marks the first time Republic of Congo military leadership visited the USAFE-AFAFRICA headquarters.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 974041
    VIRIN: 241018-F-TU740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239794
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    TAGS

    USAFE Band
    Independence Day
    Republic of the Congo
    USAFE Band Europe
    band
    Republic of the Congo Band

