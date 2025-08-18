Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st OG War Day

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    31st Operations Groups conducts War Day exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 7, 2025. The exercise served to simulate rescue operations across all OG squadrons in an effort to prepare components for major combat operations (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974037
    VIRIN: 250807-F-LD437-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239721
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    This work, 31st OG War Day, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    31st FW
    War Day
    31st Operations Group

