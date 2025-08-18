NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2025) Missoula Children's Theatre made a stop at NSA Souda Bay from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2025. The theatre troupe performed the classic tale of Robin Hood with local military children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974029
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-XJ090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111239381
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250814_SDB_Robin Hood_NEWS IN FOCUS, by SN Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.