    250814_SDB_Robin Hood_NEWS IN FOCUS

    GREECE

    08.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 18, 2025) Missoula Children's Theatre made a stop at NSA Souda Bay from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2025. The theatre troupe performed the classic tale of Robin Hood with local military children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 04:28
    Location: GR

    NSA Souda Bay
    Missoula Children's Theater
    AFN Souda Bay
    Team Souda
    AFN
    Souda Bay

