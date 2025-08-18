Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, USAG Daegu Range Exercise

    DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Daegu’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company zero and qualify on their M4 weapon systems at Camp Carroll, August. 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974028
    VIRIN: 250814-D-VB752-6625
    Filename: DOD_111239301
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, USAG Daegu Range Exercise, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

