    Yokota Air Base August Samurai Fitness Challenge

    JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base has been conducting monthly fitness challenges for members of the base testing individual physical strength through unit camaraderie and warrior ethos. This monthly challenge consisted of a stair climb and swim relay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974027
    VIRIN: 250815-F-AR133-1003
    Filename: DOD_111239263
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

