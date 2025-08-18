On August 14, Hill 303 Memorial Park in Waegwan is the site of a remembrance ceremony hosted by the 6th Ordnance Battalion. The event honored 41 U.S. soldiers who were killed in a 1950 massacre during the Korean War. Local officials and students joined U.S. service members in a wreath-lying tribute. A letter of gratitude ready by a local student emphasized the sacrifices and the continued strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974025
|VIRIN:
|250815-O-PQ498-9197
|Filename:
|DOD_111239261
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HILL 303 MEMORIAL CEREMONY, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
