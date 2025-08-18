Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILL 303 MEMORIAL CEREMONY

    WAEGWAN, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    On August 14, Hill 303 Memorial Park in Waegwan is the site of a remembrance ceremony hosted by the 6th Ordnance Battalion. The event honored 41 U.S. soldiers who were killed in a 1950 massacre during the Korean War. Local officials and students joined U.S. service members in a wreath-lying tribute. A letter of gratitude ready by a local student emphasized the sacrifices and the continued strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance.

