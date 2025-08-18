HILL 303 MEMORIAL CEREMONY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On August 14, Hill 303 Memorial Park in Waegwan is the site of a remembrance ceremony hosted by the 6th Ordnance Battalion. The event honored 41 U.S. soldiers who were killed in a 1950 massacre during the Korean War. Local officials and students joined U.S. service members in a wreath-lying tribute. A letter of gratitude ready by a local student emphasized the sacrifices and the continued strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance.