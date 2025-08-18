Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokoseura Summer Festival 2025

    JAPAN

    08.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The local Japanese community at Yokose held a summer festival for the locals and the military community with Cmdr. Fred Crayton, Naval Beach Unit-7's commanding officer, speaking during the event at Yokoseura Historical Park, in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025 . The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974023
    VIRIN: 250810-N-GG032-1001
    Filename: DOD_111239259
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

