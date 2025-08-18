Yokoseura Summer Festival 2025

The local Japanese community at Yokose held a summer festival for the locals and the military community with Cmdr. Fred Crayton, Naval Beach Unit-7's commanding officer, speaking during the event at Yokoseura Historical Park, in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025 . The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|08.09.2025
|08.19.2025 01:15
|Video Productions
|974023
|250810-N-GG032-1001
|DOD_111239259
|00:00:29
|JP
|2
|2
