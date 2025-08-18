Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life: LRS Supply

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright and Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie

    AFN Tokyo

    On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Latavia Jones, a Supply Journeyman at the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 19:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974018
    VIRIN: 250804-F-EX148-1001
    Filename: DOD_111238735
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: LRS Supply, by SrA Alana Wright and A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    aircraft parts store
    supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download