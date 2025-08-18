Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Full Scale Exercise 2025

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan tested and validated its emergency response readiness during a full-scale exercise in collaboration with various units on the installation and local host nation emergency services personnel from Sagamihara and Zama cities Aug 6.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

