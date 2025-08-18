U.S. Army Garrison Japan tested and validated its emergency response readiness during a full-scale exercise in collaboration with various units on the installation and local host nation emergency services personnel from Sagamihara and Zama cities Aug 6.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 19:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974016
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-MS361-2923
|Filename:
|DOD_111238723
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan Full Scale Exercise 2025, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.