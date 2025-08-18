Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | AV-8B Harriers Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), land aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), during flight deck landing drills while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 17, 2025. The 22nd MEU(SOC) conducted deck landing qualifications to enhance readiness in support of their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974012
    VIRIN: 250817-M-DB868-1001
    PIN: 250817
    Filename: DOD_111238608
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    22nd MEU, Harriers, USMC, IWOARG-22MEU(SOC), Deployment, AV-8B

