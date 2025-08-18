22nd MEU(SOC) | AV-8B Harriers Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), land aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), during flight deck landing drills while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 17, 2025. The 22nd MEU(SOC) conducted deck landing qualifications to enhance readiness in support of their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|08.17.2025
|08.18.2025 19:12
|B-Roll
|974012
|250817-M-DB868-1001
|250817
|DOD_111238608
|00:01:41
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|6
|6
