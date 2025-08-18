Air University Organizational Realignment

Air University implemented several organizational realignments to enhance integration, streamline professional military education, and to better align leadership development with evolving mission priorities. This effort is part of the Air Force's drive to improve agility, unity of effort, and mission-focused learning across all levels of professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
