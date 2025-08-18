Air University Organizational Realignment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974003" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air University implemented several organizational realignments to enhance integration, streamline professional military education, and to better align leadership development with evolving mission priorities. This effort is part of the Air Force's drive to improve agility, unity of effort, and mission-focused learning across all levels of professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)