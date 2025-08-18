Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University Organizational Realignment

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University implemented several organizational realignments to enhance integration, streamline professional military education, and to better align leadership development with evolving mission priorities. This effort is part of the Air Force's drive to improve agility, unity of effort, and mission-focused learning across all levels of professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 15:54
    Category: PSA
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    professional military education
    Air University
    AU
    Education

