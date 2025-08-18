The Oklahoma City Comets held a special "Salute to Armed Forces Night" to honor U.S. service members before and during their game with the Albuquerque Isotopes in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 18, 2025. During the special event, the U.S. Army demonstrated a military working dog, an EOD robot, and held an oath of enlistment ceremony for new recruits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974001
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-MC970-5629
|Filename:
|DOD_111238285
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, OKC Comets Salute to Armed Forces Night, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
