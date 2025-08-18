OKC Comets Salute to Armed Forces Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oklahoma City Comets held a special "Salute to Armed Forces Night" to honor U.S. service members before and during their game with the Albuquerque Isotopes in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 18, 2025. During the special event, the U.S. Army demonstrated a military working dog, an EOD robot, and held an oath of enlistment ceremony for new recruits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)