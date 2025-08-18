Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OKC Comets Salute to Armed Forces Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    The Oklahoma City Comets held a special "Salute to Armed Forces Night" to honor U.S. service members before and during their game with the Albuquerque Isotopes in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 18, 2025. During the special event, the U.S. Army demonstrated a military working dog, an EOD robot, and held an oath of enlistment ceremony for new recruits. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974001
    VIRIN: 250815-A-MC970-5629
    Filename: DOD_111238285
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKC Comets Salute to Armed Forces Night, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download