CAV READY Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973994" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division comprises a variety of armored Cavalry, airmobile, and infantry combat units who train, fight, and transform in contact with adversity to dominate the combat landscape based at Fort Hood, Texas, 18 Aug, 2025. This video displays the highly mobile and skilled Troopers within the legendary First Team.