The 1st Cavalry Division comprises a variety of armored Cavalry, airmobile, and infantry combat units who train, fight, and transform in contact with adversity to dominate the combat landscape based at Fort Hood, Texas, 18 Aug, 2025. This video displays the highly mobile and skilled Troopers within the legendary First Team.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 18:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973994
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-WV576-4044
|Filename:
|DOD_111238150
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CAV READY Hype Video, by SPC Hector Blanco, SPC Steven Day, SPC David Dumas, SGT Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
