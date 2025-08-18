Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAV READY Hype Video

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco, Spc. Steven Day, Spc. David Dumas, Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division comprises a variety of armored Cavalry, airmobile, and infantry combat units who train, fight, and transform in contact with adversity to dominate the combat landscape based at Fort Hood, Texas, 18 Aug, 2025. This video displays the highly mobile and skilled Troopers within the legendary First Team.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973994
    VIRIN: 250818-A-WV576-4044
    Filename: DOD_111238150
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    First Team
    Ready

