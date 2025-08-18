Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 Winter Mountain Instruction and Training Techniques

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    U.S. Army South

    Armies from the U.S., Chile, Argentina and Peru participate in winter mountain instruction and training techniques during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 14, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973992
    VIRIN: 250814-A-RV314-9022
    Filename: DOD_111238096
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV25 Winter Mountain Instruction and Training Techniques, by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    Winter
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    mountain
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

