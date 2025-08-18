Lima Company Crucible

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Lima Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conduct the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. Aug. 14, 2025. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)