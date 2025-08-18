Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That Flyer Feeling

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Social media reel of a local training sortie for U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to 16th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    TAGS

    aircrew
    1CTCS
    Vertical Video
    C-17
    flying

