That Flyer Feeling

Social media reel of a local training sortie for U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to 16th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
