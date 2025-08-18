Coast Guard College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) Scholarship Program 2025

Coast Guard Officer Trainee Armand Leland Acosta El Segundo discusses the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative on the Morris Brown College campus, August 14, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coast Guard CSPI program gives students like Acosta the opportunity to commission as an officer upon graduating from a university. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Ian Gray)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973984
|VIRIN:
|250814-G-TR299-7948
|Filename:
|DOD_111237656
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
