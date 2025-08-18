Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) Scholarship Program 2025

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Officer Trainee Armand Leland Acosta El Segundo discusses the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative on the Morris Brown College campus, August 14, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coast Guard CSPI program gives students like Acosta the opportunity to commission as an officer upon graduating from a university. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Ian Gray)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:45
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

