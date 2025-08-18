A 15-second U.S. Navy aviation sizzle reel to use for promos, events, etc.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973982
|VIRIN:
|250717-N-CE729-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111237632
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Navy Aviation Sizzle Reel (15 seconds), by PO2 Jonathan Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.