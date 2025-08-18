Coast Guard College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) Scholarship Program 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Officer Trainee Abby Dusciuc discusses the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative on the Morris Brown College campus, August 14, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coast Guard CSPI program gives students like Dusciuc the opportunity to commission as an officer upon graduating from a university. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Ian Gray)