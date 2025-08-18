U.S. Marines with HMLA-269 refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter unmanned aircraft systems

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in exercise Coastal Warden at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 12-14, 2025. HMLA-269 trained alongside the U.S. Navy’s Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 and the South Carolina National Guard to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973973
|VIRIN:
|250814-M-WS036-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111237382
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
