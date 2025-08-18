Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with HMLA-269 refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter unmanned aircraft systems

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in exercise Coastal Warden at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 12-14, 2025. HMLA-269 trained alongside the U.S. Navy’s Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 and the South Carolina National Guard to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973973
    VIRIN: 250814-M-WS036-1002
    Filename: DOD_111237382
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with HMLA-269 refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter unmanned aircraft systems, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    E-2 Hawkeye
    Marine Aviation
    2D MAW
    SC ANG
    The Gunrunners
    Costal Warden

