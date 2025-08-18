This video shows AFLCMC team members reviewing the contents of a time capsule buried in 1999 by the Aeronautical Systems Center (ASC), a precursor to the Life Cycle Management Center.
During the July 2025 opening event, senior AFLCMC leaders also read letters from their 1999 counterparts. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
This work, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s “uncorks” time capsule (VIDEO), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
