Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s “uncorks” time capsule (VIDEO)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    This video shows AFLCMC team members reviewing the contents of a time capsule buried in 1999 by the Aeronautical Systems Center (ASC), a precursor to the Life Cycle Management Center.

    During the July 2025 opening event, senior AFLCMC leaders also read letters from their 1999 counterparts. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973967
    VIRIN: 250721-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_111237260
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s “uncorks” time capsule (VIDEO), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download