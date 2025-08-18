Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COIC Battle Staff supports 2/34 IBCT Mobilization

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - As 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division continues its mobilization, the Command Operations Information Center (COIC) battle staff works around the clock to synchronize movements, track operations, and ensure mission success. These behind-the-scenes professionals provide critical support that keeps the brigade on schedule and ready for deployment.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973963
    VIRIN: 250715-A-FB640-1442
    Filename: DOD_111237186
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Red Bulls
    Fort Polk
    COIC
    First Army
    2/34 IBCT
    Mobilization and Deployment

