Chief Warrant Officer 4 Pinyao Chen, Senior Property Accounting Technician, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973962
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111237177
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve - Chief Warrant Officer 4 Pinyao Chen, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.