Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hey, Airman! Changing a tire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heidi Delgado, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, demonstrates how to change a tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the importance of preventative maintenance in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973960
    VIRIN: 250804-F-MC101-1002
    Filename: DOD_111237169
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey, Airman! Changing a tire, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Vehicle Management
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    vehicle
    Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download