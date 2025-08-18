PNSY Shipyard Update Vertical 2025/08/18

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (August 18, 2025)

The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is open for our shipyard’s civilian employees. Go to SurveysDRC.com/DEOCS to take the DEOCS for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, use your registered e-mail or your DoD ID# on the back of your Common Access Card to log in. The DEOCS will be available until September 12, 2025. Please take the time to participate in the survey. Let your voice be heard.

