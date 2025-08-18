Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Hurricane Erin Eye

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    A WC-130J Super Hercules from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, fly into the eye of Hurricane Erin, Aug. 16, 2025. The squadron conducts these missions on behalf of the National Hurricane Center, gathering critical atmospheric data to improve storm forecasts and help protect lives and property along the coastline. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing based at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973957
    VIRIN: 250816-F-F3652-1002
    Filename: DOD_111237099
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron

