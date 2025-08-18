2025 Hurricane Erin Eye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 08.16.2025 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

A WC-130J Super Hercules from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, fly into the eye of Hurricane Erin, Aug. 16, 2025. The squadron conducts these missions on behalf of the National Hurricane Center, gathering critical atmospheric data to improve storm forecasts and help protect lives and property along the coastline. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing based at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (Courtesy video)