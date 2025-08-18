2025 Hurricane Erin Eye

A WC-130J Super Hercules from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, fly into the eye of Hurricane Erin, Aug. 16, 2025. The squadron conducts these missions on behalf of the National Hurricane Center, gathering critical atmospheric data to improve storm forecasts and help protect lives and property along the coastline. The 53rd WRS is a unit of the 403rd Wing based at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (Courtesy video)
|08.16.2025
Date Posted: 08.18.2025
|B-Roll
|Location:
Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US
