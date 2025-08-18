Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Shipyard Update 2025/08/18

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (August 18, 2025)

    The Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) is open for our shipyard’s civilian employees. Go to SurveysDRC.com/DEOCS to take the DEOCS for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, use your registered e-mail or your DoD ID# on the back of your Common Access Card to log in. The DEOCS will be available until September 12, 2025. Please take the time to participate in the survey. Let your voice be heard.

    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:39
    Video ID: 973956
    VIRIN: 250818-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111237093
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    TAGS

    warfighters
    Kittery
    DEOCS Survey
    Navy250

