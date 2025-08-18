Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Onload Operations for Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions onload Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and cargo aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. LCACs onload personnel and equipment to enhance readiness in support of the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC)’s regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973955
    VIRIN: 250815-M-DB868-1001
    PIN: 250815
    Filename: DOD_111237079
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Onload Operations for Deployment, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd MEU(SOC), USMC, IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC), LCAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download