U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions onload Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and cargo aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. LCACs onload personnel and equipment to enhance readiness in support of the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC)’s regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973955
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|250815
|Filename:
|DOD_111237079
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Onload Operations for Deployment, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
