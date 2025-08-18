22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Onload Operations for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air-Cushions onload Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and cargo aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. LCACs onload personnel and equipment to enhance readiness in support of the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC)’s regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)