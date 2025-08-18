REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Enhances Interoperability With NATO Allies in Eagle Ace 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct training during Eagle Ace 2025 at the Slunj Training Area, Croatia, Aug. 4, 2025.
Eagle Ace 2025 is a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)
|08.13.2025
|08.18.2025 09:00
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
