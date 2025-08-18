Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Enhances Interoperability With NATO Allies in Eagle Ace 2025

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    08.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct training during Eagle Ace 2025 at the Slunj Training Area, Croatia, Aug. 4, 2025.

    Eagle Ace 2025 is a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)

