    AFN Naples InFocus - Carney Park Pool Opening

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250813-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 13, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the opening of Carney Park's newly renovated pool. The opening involved a ribbon cutting by Admiral Stuart Munch, commander of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 05:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973943
    VIRIN: 250813-N-PS829-1001
    Filename: DOD_111236903
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Carney Park Pool Opening, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

