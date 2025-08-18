250813-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 13, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the opening of Carney Park's newly renovated pool. The opening involved a ribbon cutting by Admiral Stuart Munch, commander of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 05:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973943
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236903
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Carney Park Pool Opening, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
