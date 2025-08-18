Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woodlawn Golf Course Spot (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Woodlawn Golf Course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is an 18-hole course sprawling the forests on Ramstein. Offering solo play, tournaments and more for special events, Woodlawn offers a challenge for all skill levels, book a tee time on www.86fss.com (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973942
    VIRIN: 250814-F-GM327-1003
    Filename: DOD_111236896
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodlawn Golf Course Spot (B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Woodlawn Golf Course
    Golf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download