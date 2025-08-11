Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Woodlawn Golf Course Spot (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Woodlawn Golf Course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is an 18-hole course sprawling the forests on Ramstein. Offering solo play, tournaments and more for special events, Woodlawn offers a challenge for all skill levels, book a tee time on www.86fss.com (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 03:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 973939
    VIRIN: 250814-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_111236887
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodlawn Golf Course Spot (720p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Woodlawn Golf Course
    Golf

